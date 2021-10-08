The Youth Builders 75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee was held Sept. 25 at The Rock on the Holston Home campus.
Event Chair Genevieve Fernandez and Youth Builders President Rush Bakshi welcomed more than 50 guests. Ella Price, representing Holston Home, gave the invocation and expressed appreciation to Youth Builders for their many years of volunteer service with the Bewley Center girls at Holston Home.
On behalf of the City of Greeneville, 1st Ward Alderman Cal Doty presented a proclamation in appreciation of the contributions to the community made by Youth Builders over the past 75 years and named Sept. 25 Youth Builders Day in the City of Greeneville.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison presented another proclamation declaring Oct. 10 Youth Builders Day in all of Greene County in recognition of the Youth Builders’ dedication to the improvement of our community and in recognition of the first meeting held by the founders of the Club in 1946.
State Representative David Hawk gave a resounding commendation from his office for the hundreds of events and volunteer members of the organization who have served our community over the past 75 years, a release says.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt commended Youth Builders for their kidPrintID program initiated a number of years ago in conjunction with the Sheriff’s department. That program had been preceded by a fingerprinting program for youngsters before kidPrintID became available. The program provides parents with a photo ID of their child and includes other identifying information in the event a child is lost or abducted. Youth Builders have held kidPrintID events at the Greene County Fair, Parenting Fairs, Boys & Girls Club Kids Day, at school parent meetings and many other events.
Jerry Bird, administrator for the Greene County 911 expressed his appreciation for the many years of assistance from Youth Builders in visiting all the kindergarten classes in Greeneville and Greene County to provide training about when and how to use the 911 Emergency System.
Jann Mirkov, executive director of Main Street: Greeneville, expressed appreciation for Youth Builders’ support of Halloween Happenings and other programs sponsored by the organization.
Brian Cutshall, representing the Greeneville Sun and who works with Youth Builders in the Volunteer Service Awards event, was also present, as well as Wendy Peay with United Way who assists with nominees for the Volunteer Service Awards.
Eleven past presidents were recognized: Carole Garren, Nancy Mason, Binnie Brooks, Dot Fawbush, Brenda Parrish Dickmann, Nikki Niswonger, Leslie Isaacs Vaughan, Jo McGuffin Christensen, Sandi Bible, Genevieve Fernandez and Rush Bakshi.
Nikki Niswonger spent hours organizing beautiful displays of scrapbooks and memorabilia which were available throughout the room, and Nan Anderson produced a wonderful video of Youth Builders events and memories which ran during the entire program.
The Youth Builders 75th Anniversary History Book was introduced. The book includes heartfelt reflections of the past 75 years related by literally hundreds of strong women who made and who are still making our community the special community that it is. Betty Fletcher with the Greene County History Museum accepted a copy of the History Book for the Museum, where Youth Builders assist with Tours of the Museum for Greeneville and Greene County students.
Youth Builders initiated a Hall of Fame program in 1987 to honor Youth Builders who have been active for many years and exemplify the ideals and true spirit of service to the youth of Greene County. Over the years thirty-nine members have been inducted into their Hall of Fame. It was felt appropriate to announce four new members on this special occasion. Susan Jones, the Club’s most recent inductee, recognized the new members: Diane Strimer, Beverly Selmeski, Sandi Bible and Sandy Nienaber.
Consumer Credit Union was the major sponsor for the event, the release said. Other sponsors were Andrew Johnson Bank, Bachman Bernard, Century 21 Legacy, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Real Estate & Auction, Greer Auto, Heritage Bank, Lisa Crum State Farm Agency, Parrish Properties and Unity Urology.
Refreshments were catered by Ella Price.
The event committee and history book committee included Genevieve Fernandez (Chair), Nan Anderson, Carla Bewley, Jo Christensen, Margaret Gehret, Nikki Niswonger, Brenda Dickmann, Rush Bakshi, Cheryl Scott, Janet Bennett, Nina Smith and Tiffany Greer.
The event closed with the Youth Builders Benediction, led by Carole Garren who served as President in 1969-70.
Anyone interested in a copy of the Youth Builders 75th Anniversary History Book should contact Brenda Dickmann at 423-823-2622. Anyone interested in membership in Youth Builders should contact Rush Bakshi at 423-388-8682 or Paula Coombs at 901-988-1782 or visit us on FaceBook.