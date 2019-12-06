gifts for kids 2019.jpg

Youth Builders of Greeneville Inc. President Genevieve Fernandez, left, presents a $1,000 donation to Jancie Painter of Gifts For Kids, an outreach that provides Christmas gifts and warm winter coats and blue jeans for at-risk children. Youth Builders’ mission is to promote welfare of children and youth in home, school, church and community and contribute to services needed in the community as a whole, an announcement said.

 Special To The Sun