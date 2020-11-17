Youth Builders of Greeneville held their Sept. 30 meeting on the patio at Link Hills Country Club. Members brought gifts for their annual “HUGS Baby Shower,” which included a van full of diapers, sippy cups, infant clothing, blankets and many more items to assist parents through the Greene County Health Department’s HUGS Program. Usually held in March, this year’s party was postponed until September because of COVID-19. This is an annual Youth Builder project, originating over 25 years ago with past member Geneva Patton. Pictured left to right are Nina Smith, Jo Christensen, Rush Bakshi, Sally Causey and Genevieve Fernandez.