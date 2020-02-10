Get ready to spin the wheel or spin your special someone around the dance floor. Youth Builders of Greeneville, Inc., is holding its annual fundraiser Casino Night and Silent Auction on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Youth Builders of Greeneville is working with the NOW entertainment group and DJ Robbie Britton to raise money for the non profit organization that has been serving Greeneville and Greene County for over 70 years and assist with a new pavilion at the future Boys and Girls Club.
Each ticket will include entry for door prize along with $1000 of Casino Money to use during the night. At the end of the night, winnings will be exchanged for additional tickets for prizes. There will be door prizes. entertainment, food, dancing, silent auction, cash bar, and fun! The event starts at 7 p.m. at the General Morgan Inn. Tickets are available now through purchase on Youth Builder’s of Greeneville’s Facebook Page. They can also be purchased by contacting Julie Colotti, Fundraising Co-chair, at 603-860-0216 or from Sandy Nienaber, Fundraising Co-Chair, at Cataylst Coffee downtown Greeneville.