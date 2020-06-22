This year, like other groups, Youth Builders of Greeneville members came up with creative and new ways to end the year and adapt to change, a release says. Scholarships were presented in private ceremonies and video has been posted on the Youth Builders Facebook page. Budget and other committee meetings were held via Zoom and votes placed via emails.
Youth Builders of Greeneville, Inc., held its officer installation in person at Rural Resources’ outdoor pavilion in May. The event was hosted and food prepared by Rush Bakski and tables were decorated with beautiful flower arrangements. All safety precautions were followed including six foot distancing as Brenda Dickmann, Youth Builder’s Hall of Fame member and a past president led the ceremony.
Brenda thanked the current officers which included President Genevieve Fernandez, President-elect Rush Bakshi, Recording Secretary Jo Christensen, Corresponding Secretary Nan Anderson, Treasurer Sherry Peters, Press Reporter Tiffany Greer, Immediate Past President Sandi Bible, and Parliamentarian Jeanne Stokes for their service and commitment to the organization.
The new officers for 2020-2021 were sworn in to their new duties. Officers present and sworn in were President Rush Bakshi, President-elect Julie Colotti, Recording Secretary Nina Smith, Corresponding Secretary Nan Anderson, Treasurer Tiffany Greer, Parliamentarian Nikki Niswonger, and Past President Genevieve Fernandez. Deane Gray will serve as Press Reporter.
Youth Builders officers and members are now busy working behind the scenes to transition to a new year to help promote the welfare of children and youth in home, school, church, and community by contributing needful service to the Greeneville and Greene County community as a whole. If anyone is interested in joining Youth Builders, wants to learn about ways to volunteer, or make a donation, message via Facebook or contact a member directly. Regular meetings pending social distancing requirements will start back in August.
Youth Builders of Greeneville, Inc., was founded in 1946 and has been serving the children in the community ever since. Over the years, an annual luncheon and celebration would have been held to recognize achievements, install new officers, interact with past presidents, and recognize scholarship award recipients.