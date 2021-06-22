Youth Builders of Greeneville, Tennessee, Inc. met to install officers for 2021-2022 at noon on Wednesday, June 16, at the Old Oak Tap Room in Tusculum.
Officers were installed by past president Brenda Dickmann: President, Rush Bakshi; President-Elect, Julie Colotti; Recording Secretary, Nina Smith; Corresponding Secretary, Cheryl Scott; Treasurer, Tiffany Greer; Press Reporter, Deane Gray; Parliamentarian, Nikki Niswonger, and Immediate Past President, Genevieve Fernandez.
President Bakshi made a special presentation to past president Genevieve Fernandez in appreciation for her service as president. The Youth Builder of the Year Award for 2020-21 was presented to Brenda Dickmann by the previous year’s award recipient, Tiffany Greer, a release said. The budget for the coming year was adopted.
Youth Builders will be announcing the celebration of their milestone 75th Anniversary in early Fall, with Genevieve Fernandez serving as chairman for the event. The club will release a book celebrating 75 years of service to the youth in Greeneville and Greene County, including reprints of the 1986, 1996 and 2011 editions. It will highlight narratives from all past presidents, and will include anecdotes from many of the hundreds of past and present members, as well as pictures that have been preserved through the years. The event will be open to all past members, as well as to the public.