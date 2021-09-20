Youth Builders of Greeneville has published its 75-Year History Book, which includes stories dating all the way back to 1946. It includes highlights of the organization's events brought to life by hundreds of strong women who have been members of the organization over the past 75 years.
Not only is the book of historical interest to past and present Youth Builders members, but also to the community as a whole as it relates community-wide events and features many community leaders through the years, according to a news release.
The book will be available at the Youth Builders 75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Celebration 2-4 p.m. Saturday at “The Rock” on the campus of Holston United Methodist Home for Children, just off the 70S Bypass.
Those interested in a the book should contact Brenda Dickmann at 423-823-2622.
Tickets for the celebration event are available by contacting Tiffany Greer at 423-341-5585 or youthbuildersofgreeneville@gmail.com no later than Wednesday. COVID precautions will be observed including the request for masks for anyone not vaccinated, and suggestion to wear a mask for all other attendees. Social distancing will also be observed.