Applications for the 2022 Youth Builders of Greeneville Scholarship Awards are due March 25.
Any Greene County or Greeneville High School student in the Class of 2022 is encouraged to apply. Two county scholarships will be awarded. A third scholarship will be awarded to one student from Greeneville High School.
Applications are available from the guidance counselors in all high schools. Applications are also available by contacting youthbuildersofgreeneville@gmail.com.
The one-time scholarship awards of $1,000 may be used to help defray costs at any accredited, post-secondary educational institution during the 2022-2023 academic year. Scholarship awardees will be notified in late April.