Applications for the 2021 Youth Builders of Greeneville Scholarship Awards are due Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Any Greene County or Greeneville High School student in the Class of 2021 is encouraged to apply.
Two county scholarships will be awarded. A third scholarship will be awarded to one student from Greeneville High School.
Applications are available from the guidance counselors in all high schools. Applications are also available by contacting christinehuss9@msn.com.
The one-time scholarship awards of $1,000 may be used to help defray costs at an accredited, post-secondary educational institution during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Scholarship awardees will be notified in late April.