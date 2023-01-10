Youth Builders Scholarship Applications Now Available Jan 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Youth Builders of Greeneville is announcing that applications for its 2023 scholarship awards have been distributed to each high school in Greeneville and Greene County.“Any Greene County or Greeneville High School student in the class of 2023 is encouraged to apply,” club officials say in a news release.Two Greene County scholarship awards and one Greenville High School award will be made by the club.“The one-time scholarship award of $1,000 may be used to help defray costs at an accredited, post-secondary educational institution during the 2023-24 academic year,” the release states.Applications are available from the guidance counselors at each of the four Greene County high schools and at Greeneville High School.Applications are also available by contacting youthbuildersofgreeneville@gmail.com .Applications must be postmarked or emailed by March 28 to be considered for the awards.Scholarship winners will be notified in April. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Application Scholarship Greene County Builder School High School Greeneville High School Cost Award Educational Institution Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Killed Friday In Baileyton Road Crash Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Family Of Missing Teen Seeks The Public's Help Lisa Fisher's Contributions To Community Recalled New Officers Join Greeneville Police Department