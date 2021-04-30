Rush Bakshi, president of Youth Builders, announced that members are making preliminary plans for a big celebration in recognition of their 75 Years of service to Greeneville and Greene County. Due to COVID restrictions, a definite date for the event is still pending, but expected to be held this Fall. A publication released in conjunction with the celebration will include recounts of activities from all past presidents from 1946 through 2021, comments from numerous members through the years, photographs of events and even trivia questions. Members attending a recent committee meeting are, seated, Carla Bewley and Rush Bakshi, and standing, Margaret Gehret, Nikki Niswonger and Brenda Dickmann. Further details will be announced as they become available.