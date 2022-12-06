Youth Builders of Greeneville will celebrate Mardi Gras with a Trivia Night event Feb. 25 at Link Hills Country Club.
The public is invited to participate in this special fundraising event to aid local Youth Builders-supported community programs.
Registration and a finger-food buffet will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the Trivia Game at 7 p.m.
"Table registration for a team of eight is $600, which includes participation in the Trivia game, the buffet, numerous door prizes, and a trophy and/or gifts for the winning teams," a club news release says. "Individual tickets are $75 each for anyone who would like to be assigned to a table. The number of tables will be limited to 15, and are available on a first-come basis."
Sponsorships for the event are available.
"A number of local businesses are already on board, including Forward Air, Towne Square Partnership, Central Drug Store, Dr. Bullington Dentistry, Jeffers Funeral Home, Summers-Taylor, Greeneville Federal Bank, Heritage Bank, Parrish Properties, and Reliable Title," officials note in the release.
Among the local programs and initiatives supported by Youth Buildings of Greeneville are scholarships for local high school seniors, the Kidprint ID program, Greeneville Head Start and Pre-K class visits, activities with residents of Holston United Methodist Home for Children's Bewley Center, several children's programs through the Greene County Health Department, and the Greeneville & Greene County Boys & Girls Club.
The Youth Builders Club also organizes the annual Volunteer Spirit Awards and provides volunteers for the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum and the annual book sale to aid the Greeneville-Greene County Public LIbrary.
To reserve a table or to provide sponsorship for the Trivia Night event, contact Cindy Fisher at 423-329-5434 or Brenda Dickmann at 423-823-2622.