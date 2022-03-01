Collin Broyles

Collin Broyles, left, Exchange Club Youth of the Month, is pictured with Jerry Anderson, Exchange Club Foundation board member.

 Photo Special To The Sun

Collin Boyles was recognized by the Exchange Club of Greeneville as the fourth “Youth of the Month” for the 2021-22 school year during its meeting Feb. 8.

Boyles is a student at West Greene High School, where he maintains a 3.65 GPA.

He plans to attend East Tennessee State University and study health science and possibly continue his education as a physician’s assistant.

“The Exchange Club of Greeneville wishes Collin Boyles the best of luck and looks forward to hearing about his future successes,” the organization said in a news release.

