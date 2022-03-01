Collin Boyles was recognized by the Exchange Club of Greeneville as the fourth “Youth of the Month” for the 2021-22 school year during its meeting Feb. 8.
Boyles is a student at West Greene High School, where he maintains a 3.65 GPA.
He plans to attend East Tennessee State University and study health science and possibly continue his education as a physician’s assistant.
“The Exchange Club of Greeneville wishes Collin Boyles the best of luck and looks forward to hearing about his future successes,” the organization said in a news release.