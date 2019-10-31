William Brown, owner/broker for Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team, 210 West Summer St., announced that Becky Rideout, affiliated with the company since 2014, has been recognized by the American Institute of Real Estate Professionals as one of the “10 Best Real Estate Agents in Tennessee.”
The designation reflects professional achievements in the real estate industry as to education, sales performance and exceptional client rankings. Rideout also attained her Broker designation earlier this year.
“Becky’s commitment to excellence is evident in her daily work, dealing with residential as well as commercial clients. She is very deserving of this recognition,” Brown said.