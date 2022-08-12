Just days after returning home from disaster relief in Eastern Kentucky, Kenan and Patti Jo Autore are ready to go back.
The couple, who live in the South Greene area, spent Aug. 5-7 volunteering to clear debris and clean out mud from homes and churches heavily damaged in the catastrophic flooding of July 26-30.
"If you could see the amount of devastation that goes on for miles and miles and miles," Patti Jo described as she recalled some of the people they met.
The first person they helped was Danny Laferty of Hindman, Ky., near Hazard. Laferty's home had three feet of water during the flood.
In a video on Patti Jo's Facebook page, Laferty described the damage as "the most devastation I've ever seen in my life," and he made a plea for donations of building materials.
The Autores also helped with cleanup of a Christian school where teachers lived onsite and lost both their residence and vehicles in 12 feet of flood waters.
The creek that flooded where the Autores worked is called Troublesome Creek. Patti Jo said it rose a total of 20 feet.
In addition to cleaning debris and mud, Patti Jo helped a church that had just completed a $16,000 remodeling project by removing drawer handles valued at $400.
"I think its good to go experience something like this to humble us and realize it can happen to anyone," she said. She noted that many of the victims were living in poverty before the flooding took place and were unable to afford flood insurance.
Kanen described some of the recovery work as muddy, moldy, and dark, noting that power had not been restored. He also recalled the heavy weight of the buckets of mud they carried.
One of the strongest impressions made on the Autores was a mother and her adult daughter who were left homeless by the flood. The mother is now living in a condemned house, and the daugher is living in a wrecked car. As Patti Jo spoke about some of the flooding victims, tears welled up in her eyes.
"We did a lot of praying," she said. "I was very blessed to be able to go."
The Autores stayed at First Baptist Church of Hazard, where they were provided food and a place to sleep and shower.
"What a blessing to have a shower," said Patti Jo, recalling that the volunteers were "muddy every single night."
This was the first such trip for Patti Jo, who completed Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) just two months ago.
CERT is a program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.
Kanen has been CERT certified since 2018.
"You learn common sense knowledge that could save a life in many situations," Patti Jo said.
The Autores are hoping to conduct another CERT session in Greene County soon. At least 30 participants are required for a session to be held, which would take approximately 4 days, Patti Jo said.
The couple have lived in South Greene for three years. They moved here from Tampa, Fla., bringing their health ministry, Bee Well Outpost, with them. Patti Jo has a hair salon, Bee Hive Salon, and a natural market, Greene Bee Hive. They teach children beekeeping and offer assistance with natural health remedies.
"One thing these people need more is hope. Be their friend, hold their hand, tell them it's gonna be okay," she said. "I think if we all helped out a little bit more, it wouldn't be such a burden."
Anyone interested in participating in a local CERT program can contact Patti Jo at 727-743-5054 beewellmovement@gmail.com.
For more information on CERT, visit www.ready.gov/cert.