The musical entertainment has been announced for the upcoming Jonesborough Days celebration set for July 2-3.
The Jonesborough Days Main Stage, sponsored by BrightRidge and Electric 94.9, will feature the sounds of regional favorites along with exciting tribute bands during the annual two-day patriotic summer event, event organizers say in a news release.
The Main Stage entertainment kicks off on Saturday, July 2 at 6 p.m. on Courthouse Square beside the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough with the traditional country sounds of Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires, the release says.
“In 2019, McNabb released his first album from Big Tone Records, the Bristol-based, vintage-gear-focused studio. Complete with 1950s slapback echo, McNabb’s seamless vocal performance is remarkably unique, blending influences from classic country and bluegrass singers, reminiscent of singers like Jimmy Skinner and Hank Snow, the release continues.
Following Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires, the Main Stage will welcome the return of familiar faces to the Jonesborough Days musical line-up with The Beach Nite Band, from 7-9 p.m., the release continues.
Formally known as the Collegians, the Beach Nite Band “combines a summer feel to popular R&B, soul, disco blues, classic pop and boogie music guaranteed to appeal to all ages,” the release says.
The group offers a Carolina beach music vibe for dancing and listening, along with comedic showmanship from the group’s four members, the release adds.
On Sunday, July 3 from 6-8 p.m., Electric 94.9 will play music and broadcast live for attendees to enjoy, organizers say in the release.
From 8-10 p.m., Queen Legacy — A Tribute to Queen will perform on the Main Stage. This tribute band of the popular 70s and 80s rock band, provides “all the vocal power and raw energy of the real band,” the release says.
Immediately following the Queen Legacy performance, Jonesborough Days will wrap up with the festival’s annual fireworks display at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be shot from the Washington County Library, the release says.