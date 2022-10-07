Local Schedule 3 Prep Sports 10-7-22 Oct 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP SPORTS SCHEDULEMonday, Oct. 3VOLLEYBALLDISTRICT 2-2A TOURNAMENTAt Chuckey-DoakNo. 5 Cherokee 3, No. 4 Chuckey-Doak 1No. 3 West Greene 3, No. 6 Claiborne 0Tuesday, Oct. 4VOLLEYBALLDISTRICT 2-2A TOURNAMENTAt Chuckey-DoakSemifinal — No. 1 Greeneville 3, Cherokee 0Semifinal — No. 2 Grainger 3, West Greene 1Thursday, Oct. 6VOLLEYBALLDISTRICT 2-2A TOURNAMENTAt Chuckey-Doak High SchoolChampionship — No. 1 Greeneville 3, No. 2 Grainger 0DISTRICT 1-A VOLLEYBALLAt South Greene High SchoolSemifinal — No. 1 South Greene 3, Hampton 0Semifinal — No. 2 North Greene 3, No. 3 Hancock County 0Championship — No. 1 South Greene 3, No. 2 North Greene 0Friday, Oct. 7FOOTBALLGreeneville at Oak Ridge, 7 p.m.West Greene at Cherokee, 7 p.m.Chuckey-Doak at Cumberland Gap, 7:30 p.m.South Greene at North Greene, 7:30 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Chuckey-doak High School Volleyball Mathematics Schedule West Greene Tournament South Greene High School Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Judge Dismisses Lillelid Defendants' Relief Bid California Transplant Wins Shooting State Title Buffs Crush Cloudland, Brown Named Queen Man Gets 8-Year Prison Sentence For Crime Spree It Happened Here