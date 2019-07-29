A man arrested for violation of probation ended up being charged for trying to bring methamphetamine into the county jail on Thursday, the Greeneville Police Department reported.
At about 3:30 p.m. Officer Jordan Williams stopped at a residence on Chapel Street to investigate a larceny from earlier in the day.
Clinton Davis, of Acton Court, ran into the home from the front yard, the report stated. Davis allegedly locked the doors so officers could not enter until the homeowner arrived and opened the front door.
Davis was searched and arrested. He was reportedly asked several times if he had any drugs on him and said no.
However, at the jail, correctional officers searched Davis while he awaited booking and found what appeared to be .2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, according to the police report.
David then received the additional charge of introduction of contraband into a penal institution.