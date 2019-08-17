The tourism department of the Greene County Partnership will host a “Marketing and Social Media” workshop on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Building.
It will offer an “integrated marketing solution” for businesses of all types, a news release said. Integrated marketing solutions combine multiple avenues of advertising, like print, direct marketing, email, digital, and social media to maximize the effect on intended audiences.
Rick Keller, managing director of Summit Marketing, will discuss how to have a clear vision of who your target audience is, picking the channels that work best for your or business or organization, how to have a consistent look, and more. Participants will get a better understanding of how important it is to have a cohesive look and feel throughout your brand messaging, the release said.
In the second half if the session, Keller will discuss social media and search engine marketing.
“Let us show you how to take advantage of a plethora of available marketing tools, so that you can grow your business and help customers find you, all while maintaining your budget,” he said.
“This workshop is more comprehensive than any we have offered before,” said Tammy Kinser, the Partnership’s tourism director.
The cost of the workshop, including morning refreshments and lunch, is $49.99 for an individual, or $40 each for two to four people or $29.99 each for groups of five or more.
Participants are asked to RSVP and pay with check, cash or credit card by Tuesday. Payments should be made to: Greene County Partnership Tourism, 115 Academy St., Greeneville, Tennessee, 37743.
For more information, call Kinser at 638-4111 or email tkinser@greenecop.com.