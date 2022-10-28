This past Oct. 7 marked the 242nd Anniversary of the Battle of Kings Mountain. Due to work, I did not travel with the Overmountain Victory Trail Association (OVTA) down the trail beginning on Sept. 25 at Sycamore Shoals when they crossed the river. The march for some had started a few days earlier in Abingdon, Virginia.
Each Oct. 7, the battle is commemorated by the National Park Service, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) as well as other organizations. The OVTA presents programs at Cowpens National Battlefield the evening before. This is the location where the Overmountain Men spent the evening before heading out to their destiny at Kings Mountain. I have written about all the activities on the final day of the march several times in the past.
On the morning of the anniversary of the battle there is a lot of pageantry with wreaths and color guardsmen. Park officials, local dignitaries, state politicians, as well as the officers of these organizations making brief speeches. The OVTA provides the rifle volley at the end of the program and plays an important part in the program. This year, members read the names of those Americans killed there followed by a “mourn of arms” with Steve Ricker, Dalton Wade and David Doan. Ivan and Cohen Daniels provided the fife and drum.
In a couple hours it is all over, and everyone scampers away toward home. Well, that’s except us OVTA folks. We go to a nearby church where the DAR provides an incredible spread of food much like ones at those family reunions. There are more welcomes and speeches from the DAR ladies and a few of our group thanks them for the kind hospitality. This year Mark Anthony gave them a “taste” of the story of the Overmountain Men.
Then it’s back to the park for the afternoon program at three o’clock, the time the battle started in 1780. This event is held in the park’s amphitheater some distance from the national memorial monument on the top of Kings Mountain where the morning activities were held.
The OVTA marches in at the precise time the battle started in 1780. It is another bit of pageantry with speakers, and with Mark Anthony, Ivan and Cohen Daniels telling the story to this group, too. At the conclusion, the OVTA fire a rifle volley in honor of the Patriots of Kings Mountain. In past years, this has concluded the over-two-weeks march to kings Mountain.
This year, the park wanted to again have lantern tours on the evening of the battle. Three years ago, we had participated in this adventure. David Doan and I laid on the ground as wounded soldiers for the evening. It was nice to just stretch out and relax for a change. As groups came through, the reenactor portraying British surgeon Uzzel Johnson would check our pulse making sure we were still among the living.
Now let me back up and start from my beginning with this year’s march. I had hoped that we would get off work early on Thursday, Oct. 6, so that I could make the Cowpens event. So much for hoping, it didn’t happen. Since I was off Friday, that put me on the road by 6 a.m. to arrive at Kings Mountain by 9 a.m.
I arrived at Kings Mountain National Historic Park right at 9 a.m. I turned left inside the parking lot since I knew where the OVTA folks would be parked and likely hanging out. Sure enough, behind a row of cars in the drive sat a group of modern mountain folks. I rolled down my window to ask where I should park when someone called out, “Hey look who’s here!”
It was a grand reunion with everyone. They looked a little weathered and worn from the two weeks down the trail. I know the feeling well from my past experiences. On the morning of the 7th there is a feeling of relief that it will soon be over. There is a bit of excitement to finally be going home and sleeping in a bed for a change. Two days earlier, you could not wait to get away from all these people you had fussed and fought with for the two-week adventure. On the morning of the 7th, a sadness of leaving everyone takes over. It is a mixed bag for sure and one influenced by fatigue.
It was a family reunion with folks who are not family, yet they are family. The Doans and Tom Vaughan are Susong descendants, so yes, they are blood relatives. The Susongs were not part of the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780, but their descendants have made the most of it since.
When we had the SAR program in Greeneville a couple weeks before, Tom Vaughan mentioned that they could use me in the evening to help with the program. I told him that I would as I enjoyed the previous time on the mountain in the dark of night. Melodie Daniels had added her “You are going to spend the night at Kings Mountain, aren’t you?” How could I resist?
It was nice to sit and catch up as we watched DAR and SAR folks come in with the fine dress and colorful wreaths. The OVTA moves up behind the visitors center occupying a space on the wall before marching up. This year I carried a camera instead of a rifle. In years past, I carried both and used the camera a lot more that the rifle. Many times, I handed the rifle off to someone asking them to “hold this for me.” Since I seem to be everyone’s cameraman, I decided to leave the rifle at home this year.
This is where a group picture is taken before the march to the top of the mountain. There are always a few non-participants who join in. They may be members but did not make the march. They are, of course, welcome, except in the picture of all those that made the entire two weeks down the trail. Mel McKay said, “Tim you need to get in here.” I reminded him I was not on the trail his year, to which he replied, “Yeah, but you are one of us, you would have been here if you hadn’t had to work” So I joined in for one.
We made that long march up to the mountaintop, which is not a mountain at all, but still a bit of a pull. We made it through all the pageantry, group photos, and visiting with friends old and new. We ate too much at the church dinner before heading back for the 3 o’clock program. The SAR/DAR folks leave after the morning program, and this one is mostly locals who come and fill the amphitheater. In a little over an hour, just like the battle, it was over. That is after the OVTA fires a rifle volley. The park rangers brought out a birthday cake for Steve Ricker who has spent about 18 birthdays on Kings Mountain now.
We were back in the parking area sitting on a large circle of folding chairs waiting for the evening program. Traditionally, this is when everyone says farewell and heads for home. In the center Gideon Daniels, Emmitt and Daniel Hobbs were on a blanket fighting their own miniature battle of Kings Mountain with toy soldiers. Mark Anthony was reading a book, some were checking football scores, and the rest of us were just visiting.
A friend of Melodie’s, Gina Bobo, brought a large assortment of fresh sliced deli meats and cheeses, bread, and a wealth of other edibles. It was picnic time on the mountain. As I have noted before, nobody has ever gone hungry on the trail.
As 6 p.m. arrived, the park folks wanted all the participants to gather behind the visitors center for orientation and part assignments. David Doan had a rolled-up blanket with him telling me he liked that wounded soldier bit, but he was going to be more comfortable this year.
They asked who would like to be Colonel Shelby, and I quickly said, “I do.” Steve Ricker and Dalton Wade volunteered to be sentries, which put the three Greene County boys together. We were given a ride up past the national monument to a spot below the centennial monument. The centennial monument is on the highest point with the trail following a downward grade toward the national monument.
The park trails are covered with a rubberized, spongy covering to making walking more enjoyable. On this evening the weather was comfortable, the moon was near full. Dalton stretched out on the walking trail as Steve sat down, too. I joined in laying down, looking at the stars through a hole in the canopy of the trees. It is always amazing to me just how vast the stars are when the ambient light is removed.
As I lay there, my mind flashed back, wondering what it was like here 242 years earlier. Was the moon near full as tonight? I could hear a train whistle in the distance. There is something soothing in a train whistle in the night. It was a familiar sound, almost identical to what I hear at home. I could catch the occasional roar of a large truck over on the interstate. There was a rustle in the leaves almost as someone walking. There were nuts falling. It sounded about like it was raining so many where falling.
In 1780, the battle had ended a few hours earlier. There were dead, dying and wounded all over the mountain. Area women had come looking for loved ones. The Overmountain men feared Tarleton’s dragoons might swoop down on them, or worse Cornwallis himself with his vast army of British regulars.
The Overmountain men did not have a surgeon among them but captured British surgeon Uzzel Johnson did his best to relieve the suffering of the wounded. It would have been a touchy night on the mountain and not one to go roaming around.
Steve said one of the soldiers had written that he kept hearing footsteps in the leaves that night. Even with the nearly full moon it was dark on that hill. Park safety officer Lamar was with us as Dalton would be firing a rifle as part of the presentation. He added a lot to the conversation as we discussed stories of mass graves and other tales passed down.
We could hear voices on the trail at the base of the mountain and see lantern lights through the trees. As they approached us, Dalton fired a shot and stepped out from behind a tree. Steve, stepping out from the other side, asked what their business was.
A ranger with the lantern led each group and held a card for one of the visitors to read. They didn’t exactly follow the script, and neither did we. The card read, “Col. Shelby, we served with you at Musgrove’s Mill. We were forced to support Ferguson or risk losing our farms.”
Steve told them he was not Col. Shelby but would take them to see him. My lines were, “that threat has been eliminated. Ferguson is dead and his entire force captured. You may return to your homes.” That was a little too simple, or so I thought.
I stepped out from behind a tree down the trail a bit and called out, “Sentinel, what’s the meaning of this disturbance?” Steve told me, “Col. Shelby, these people wandered into our lines asking for you.” I walked up to the group and ask their business with me. Sometimes they reread the card, and other times they remained silent. There were 12-16 people in each group, and I walked into the middle of them, looking them over. Turning to Steve, I asked, “Sentinels, do you recognize any of these people?” Steve said, “No sir, I don’t.”
I replied, “Then string them up, every one of them!” Steve replied, “But Col. Shelby we don’t have enough rope.” I asked them if there was good reason why I should let them go? In one group a little girl about 5 or 6 was the only one that would talk. She said, “Sir we just want to go home.” I asked why they were here, and she said, “We came to see you, so you would let us go.”
I then told Steve to “string them all up, except for this one, she is the only one who seems to know what she is doing here.” Her mother said, “Thank the Lord my child will be spared.” I then turned around bent over to the little girl and asked, “Do you know these people?” She said, “Yes Sir.” I asked if she would promise that they would go home and not oppose Patriot forces. She said, “Yes Sir Col. Shelby, I promise.” I told Steve to let them pass. She stopped, tugged on my coat and said, “Thank you Col. Shelby.” That made the entire evening for me.
It had been a great time reliving a piece of history as we trailed the past on Kings Mountain. Back at the visitors center, three of the rangers told me they had really enjoyed my presentation, which made me feel even better about the evening. Steve and Dalton added much to the realism of it all.
We spent the night there on the hallowed ground, heading out the next morning. A group of us went to Chesnee, South Carolina, to the Bantam Chief for a fabulous historical breakfast. I then headed over to Lake Lanier where the Blanks girls were staying at their lake house. I enjoyed another day antiquing and eating on the trail before heading home Sunday. That mountaintop experience with a wealth of friends is not one to soon forget.