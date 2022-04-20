I was in a Maryland restaurant with a group of friends from the Gainesville, Georgia, area back in November when they started talking about the “Joro.” One lady asked if we have the “Joro” in Tennessee yet? I told her I had no idea what she was talking about. They told me it was a spider about as big as the palm of your hand, it is harmless, and leaves a large golden web. They said the webs can be difficult to deal with as they are strong and extremely sticky. I really thought they were messing with me until I Googled it.
Sure enough, there was a USA Today article: “Palm-sized, invasive spiders are spinning golden webs across Georgia in ‘extreme numbers.’” Yes, there is such a thing as the “Joro” and it may be heading our way. It is thought to have been brought to Georgia in a shipping container from Asia seven to eight years ago. They are native to Korea and China, something in addition to COVID they have shared with us.
“The colorful spiders have been weaving their way across Georgia for as long as a decade now” according to the article. Just how far north they can migrate is open to anyone’s guess, but I will tell you I have been in Gainesville when it was mighty cold, so they can live here, too.
An Ann Arbor, Michigan, article believes they will arrive there in the next 20 years. The experts believe it will thrive there as the temperatures match the Japanese city of Aomori. It is one of Japan’s northernmost cities, and Joro spiders live there.
The Georgia gals said that you can take a broom and sweep them off your porch and they are right back the next morning. The UGA scientists say they have no interest in biting humans, but do have an appetite for mosquitoes, wasps, flies and, are you ready, stinkbugs. Yes, finally an answer to the stinkbug. An added bonus is no need to buy all those fake webs for Halloween. Just put a light on the golden Joro webs all along your house and presto, great decorations while saving money.
Just this past week, articles said that the Joro has made it to East Tennessee, then others said not so fast, these are isolated reports. One newspaper reported, “Experts said Joro spider populations have not been confirmed in the state, but there could be isolated sightings.” Well, if there is one and they are here, no matter how isolated, then they are here in my book.
A recent Knoxville news article related, “They’re pretty tough to repel, your best thing for them is either to be tolerant of them, or you may be able to achieve suppression by using some insecticides and just physically knocking down the webs.”
Those Georgia ladies said to forget that, you kill one and three more are there in the morning. I still like that something actually likes stinkbugs. I hate stinkbugs like nothing else. I cannot figure out how they get into my house. If a Joro wants to put up a web to keep the stinkbugs from getting in my house, well, I’m for it.
My next trip down to Gainesville I can just see a colony of Joros crawling up under my car for the ride back to Greeneville. I’ve been there a few times and no Joros around my house yet. As the experts say, it’s only a matter of time. This is just another in the long line of imports, walking catfish, killer carp, Burmese pythons, killer bees, attack hornets, and don’t forget the plants, Chinese privet, and of course bamboo, I see it growing wild all across the south taking over the fame of another import — kudzu.