Happy New Year! Well, it looks like we made it! At least I hope so, as I am writing this a week before the big day. I am in the Mesalands of New Mexico in Tucumcari at my sister’s Gray Station Ranch on Christmas Day. The temperature is going to top out at 91 today, not exactly what I want for Christmas.
Last year my brother-in-law had passed away and I didn’t want Gwen to be alone at Christmas. This year, well, she expected me to spend Christmas with her. The only problem is that Tucumcari is a long way from Greeneville. There is an old song, “It’s a Long Way to Tucumcari,” and that should be my theme song.
Last year, I drove the straight 18 hours both ways. Last week my longtime friend Curt Fields had sent me a present with a note to call him when I got it. He suggested that I stop in and spend a night with them in Collierville. I have stayed with them a few times and we always have a blast.
I told Curt I wanted to go see Graceland decorated for Christmas. Curt told me he wanted to go with me as he was a “Presleyterian.” I was trying to figure out what being a Presbyterian had to do with Elvis as I knew he was Pentecostal.
We were cut loose early at work on Tuesday and in the wee hours of Wednesday I headed to Collierville. I stopped in at the Battle of Parkers Crossroads visitors center. I saw a card for the death site of Patsy Cline, and since I had just seen the play at the Capitol Theatre, I took one and learned that I was already past the site. Maybe I can visit there on the way home.
By 11 a.m. Wednesday I was sitting enjoying a visit with Curt fields and Lena Moody. We were talking about going to Graceland when Curt said, “I told you I am a Presleyterian!” It finally registered that he wasn’t saying Presbyterian. Duh!
In past visits, Curt and I have spent the day running around Memphis. We spent a few fun hours at Graceland and I did a lot of damage in the gift shop. A couple weeks’ pay worth of damage. It is not all for me as I bought gifts for some of my “Elvisian” friends, or are they “Presleyterians?” Graceland was decorated to the hilt. Too bad we didn’t get to see it after dark. It had to be a magnificent sight. There was a life-size nativity on the lawn by the mansion.
We spent the rest of the daylight hours riding around Memphis and visiting some of the regular sites. One year, I had some graves I wanted to visit in Elmwood Cemetery. We spent six hours finding them all. Curt was a trooper, wandering all over the cemetery with me. It is sad to see Memphis eroding. The old buildings that are on the national register of historic places are empty or being knocked down.
That evening we went to Collierville to the Highlander Pub to eat. This is a fabulous restaurant and the fish and chips were calling my name. I went with the salmon and rice. I’m trying!
Outside, the downtown is built around a center square park. It was filled with lights. I do mean filled, it was a Christmas wonderland. Hello Hallmark! The train station and the train were all in lights. A lighted carriage took those so inclined on a ride around the square. It was a Christmas Wonderland evening.
When we got back to Curt and Lena’s, Curt pulled out a DVD of TV sitcom Christmas programs. We watched 3 of the Beverly Hillbillies and one Jack Benny. These were hilarious and it was a fitting end to a terrific day.
Last time I was there, Lena went to a doughnut shop bringing back some maple bacon doughnuts. She told me she had called about them this trip, and they only make them on Saturday. Thursday morning, I was wide awake at 4 a.m., my usual getting up time. I decided to slip out and get on the road. I missed not having Lena’s morning coffee, but I was halfway across Arkansas before we would have had the coffee. I did stop and get a few night photos of Memphis on the way out.
I stopped to eat breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near Little Rock. While waiting on my meal I was checking emails and answering texts and, yes, posting a picture of my breakfast on social media. Last year, I had thought about visiting my aunt Bernice Southerland who is 94. I have not seen her in about 10 years. She lives in Denton Oklahoma, and living nearby is my cousin Linda and her husband Arlen May. I have only met Linda twice in my life.
As I ate breakfast I decided to venture toward Duncan, Oklahoma. I messaged Linda and told her I’d like to come visit. She responded that it would be great and sent her address. I thought I was a couple hours away, but it was actually six.
My GPS took me to a way out of the way place, and I called Linda to let her know I was in her driveway, or at least I hoped it was her driveway. Aunt Bernice came over and we had a nice visit. Arlen is in the well drilling business and also developed an expanding cattle corral that he manufactures. Linda even patented her own cattle catch gate that is a big seller.
Following an awesome visit I was back on the road to Amarillo, Texas. As I drove through Lawton, Oklahoma, I saw something that caught my eye — a Harley dealership. I was on the phone with Gwen and said, “Oh my gosh, I have to go, I’ve got to turnaround.” Diamondback Harley Davidson was a fun visit, and I came away with a killer T-shirt and challenge coin.
It was an interesting four-hour drive to Amarillo, for sure. I got to enjoy a magnificently beautiful sky as I followed the road northwest. It soon was dark, and I do mean dark. As I drove through small town after small town I could not believe all the Christmas decorations in these towns. Many buildings were completely covered in lights, and all seemed to have a park filled with lights much like the one in Collierville. The towns in Oklahoma and into Texas had big lighted snowflakes on their lampposts. They must have got a deal on them since they were everywhere.
When I reached Amarillo, it was about 9 p.m., and I just had to stop at The Big Texan. The Big Texan is a survivor of the Route 66 days. My uncle Charles Southerland loved to eat there when he lived there before moving to Duncan. When my Mom visited in 1968, he took her there to eat. She kept a boot-shaped glass and her placemat menu.
It is a lot like Pigeon Forge rolled into one building. I have eaten there, and the food is excellent. They boast a 72-ounce steak that, if you eat it all and the fixings within an hour, it is free. I stopped in to take some photos and visit the gift shop. I didn’t hang out too long as I still had two hours of driving to make it to Tucumcari.
I did finally make Tucumcari at 10 p.m. mountain time. That would be midnight in Greeneville. Gwen was in bed, so I had to call her to let her know I had made it. My room included a cat named Vern. Vern is a she Vern, and she let me know we were sharing the pillow. I let her know I didn’t want a cat on my pillow, but she won out. By the second night I found the purring relaxing.
On Christmas Eve, Turbo the wonder dog and I were tasked with going to the grocery store. Town is 20 miles from Gwen, and she let us take the big new pickup truck. In Tucumcari, the grocery store is Lowes, which is a bit confusing. Let me tell you, everyone in Tucumcari was in Lowes. The parking lot was no place for a big pickup truck, either. Just how we got out of there unscathed is beyond me.
I decided to go over to The Teepee gift shop, another of those old Route 66 leftovers. Gar Engman is the owner, and he always allows me to take all the photos I want. It is a fun place to play, and I bought a few gifts. Gwen thought it would be fun to have a stocking for her friend Susan, who was to have Christmas dinner with us. I went to the Dollar Store and bought a lot of “fun” items to stuff in Susan’s stocking.
The Blanks sisters had sent Gwen and I stockings again this year, and Gwen thought it would be fun if we all opened ours after Christmas dinner.
I spent some time driving around town taking pictures and enjoying the XM radio. Searching to find Christmas music, I found The Beatles channel and had a blast listening as we drove. I finished the trip to town at La Cita’s, a Mexican restaurant and another Route 66 landmark. I got a dozen tacos to take home. These are the best tacos I have had anywhere.
Turbo and I stopped at the Quay Cemetery to visit the grave of Civil War veteran and Texas Ranger Abijah Keith. I had been involved in his grave marking in 2014, and Gwen had placed a wreath there for Wreaths Across America.
Our last outing on Christmas Eve took us back to town. Gwen always visits restaurants and orders a small food item, leaving the person with a huge tip since they are having to spend their Christmas Eve working. One girl broke out in tears. It is fun to see how excited they get to receive such a generous gift.
Last year on Christmas Day, we got carry-out dinners at the Pow Wow Restaurant and Lizard Lounge, another Route 66 icon. This place rolls out some good eating. They give you a choice of meats, and you can get one or sample them all. We found that we had about three meals instead of one.
There was no doubt where I would go to corral Christmas dinner this year as Gwen’s friend Susan joined us. Turbo and I took the truck to town to get our dinners. I had ham, brisket, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes with gravy, deviled eggs and fried okra. A salad was the starter and cherry pie for dessert. Truthfully, I only managed to eat a part of mine, Gwen and Susan also saved most of theirs.
We opened the small presents in the stockings, Susan thought that was such a fun thing. She said that she had never in her life had a stuffed stocking at Christmas. I knew what was in Susan’s since I had bought and wrapped them, but Gwen and I were surprised at what all the Blanks girls had put in ours.
Caroline called from California to wish me and Gwen a Merry Christmas and to report on all the fun she was having. Since I had been posting a boatload of pictures, she had an idea of what I had been up to.
The rest of the day was spent napping and watching westerns on TV. That evening we reheated some of the leftover tacos and got into the homemade candy left by neighbors. In all, it had simply been a wonderful Christmas time!