ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University junior outside hitter Raeley Matthews has been named the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for women’s volleyball, the league office announced Monday.
Matthews is the first Pioneer women’s volleyball student-athlete to win the award since 2019.
A native of Okeechobee, Florida, Matthews played in all 16 sets as the Pioneers (3-1) won the IUP Invitational and impressed during her first weekend in the Black and Orange uniform. She led the team with 55 kills (3.44 per set) on a .225 hitting percentage, five assists, five service aces, 53 digs (3.31 per set), and four block assists.
Matthews reached double-digit kills in all four matches at the tournament and collected double-doubles in three. She recorded a career-high 17 digs twice and personal-best 15 kills in her TU debut.
Tusculum will host UVA Wise for its home and South Atlantic Conference opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S SOCCER Pioneers On Road Again
Back home after a season-opening trip to Alabama, the Tusculum University men’s soccer team will head back out for a pair of non-conference road matches this week.
The Pioneers (0-1-0) will visit Lees-McRae at 5 p.m. Tuesday and travel to Lee for a 7 p.m. match on Saturday.
Tusculum went to Mobile, Alabama, to face Spring Hill College on Friday afternoon and dropped a 2-1 decision to the Badgers. Junior Levi Vasconcelos scored the lone goal for the Pioneers in the 71st minute, while junior Bruno De Freitas made three saves in his first action in goal.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Busy Week Ahead
The Tusculum University women’s soccer team swings into the heart of its non-conference schedule with three matches this week.
The Pioneers host King University at 7 p.m. Tuesday, travel to Florida to face Tampa at 7 p.m. Friday and Eckerd at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Tusculum (0-1-0) dropped its season opener to Young Harris on Thursday night by a 3-2 score. The Pioneers trailed 2-0 in the first half, but a pair of goals from senior Kenzie Ellenburg tied the match before the Mountain Lions got the match winner with under 20 minutes left.