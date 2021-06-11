Entry forms are being accepted for the Greene County Miss Fairest of the Fair Pageant, which will be held at 8 p.m. on July 26 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, organizers said in a news release.
Forms will be available online at GreeneCountyFair.com or at the fair office.
All contestants must be Greene County residents; sponsored by a business, civic or community club, school or parents; no younger than 16 at local pageant date or older than 21 as of Dec. 31; single and never married with no children. Contestants will be judged 50% percent on beauty, 25% on poise and personality and 25% on interview.
The winner will receive a crown, roses, $500 for her wardrobe for the state pageant and a $1,000 scholarship. She will represent the Greene County Fair in the state pageant in Murfreesboro in January 2022 with all expenses paid.
Practice sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 19, 20 and 22 at the main stage at the fairgrounds.
Entries will be accepted through July 9 or until a maximum of 15 contestants’ applications have been received. The $50 entry fee and a wallet-size photograph must accompany the entry form.
A picture and biographical information of contestants whose entry form is received on or before July 9 will be submitted for publication in The Greeneville Sun. Contestants who enter after this date will not appear in the paper.
Ron Metcalfe of WGRV-WIKQ and Keema Greenlee, a former Miss Fairest of the Fair, will emcee. Kaitlyn Turner, Miss Fairest of the Fair 2019-2020, will crown the winner.
For more information, call Rhonda Humbert at 552-4068 or The Fair office 638-2521.