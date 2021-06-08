The Greeneville Moose Lodge 692 presented scholarships on Sunday, May 16 to this year’s recipients. The Greeneville Moose Lodge 692 has contributed more than $187,000 in scholarships to Greeneville and Greene County high school seniors over the past 33 years. Scholarship winners and their family members were invited to the Lodge to meet the LOOM Officers and each student was awarded their $1,000 scholarship. Reciepients are, front row from the left are Breanna Savage, North Greene High School; Lillie Jones, West Greene High School; Dylan Worsham, South Greene High School; and back Row from the left are Colby Freeman, Greeneville High School; Matthew Palazzo, Chuckey-Doak High School; and Jillian Carter, Greeneville High School, who received the Past Governor Scholarship. Congratulations to all scholarship recipients!