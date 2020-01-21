It was nearly 200 years ago when future-president Andrew Johnson, camping near the East Tennessee mountains on his way to Greeneville from Raleigh, North Carolina, had something of a harrowing encounter in September 1826.
As described by one of Johnson’s friends and traveling companions, A.D. February, a “painter” darted through the camp, knocking over what would have been supper in a skillet simmering on a fire.
In the shadow of the mountains, farmers, hikers and hunters have continued the tradition of reporting eerie sightings: powerful, muscled big cats with thick tails appearing almost suddenly before vanishing.
St. James resident Arville Renner explained to The Greeneville Sun in 2013 what he witnessed on his farm.
“I’ve never seen anything like it. I sat on the tractor and looked at it. I just sat real still. He just sat there and looked at me,” he said. “There’s been more people who’ve said they’ve seen him.”
Until 2015, wildlife officials generally scoffed at reports of mountain lions in the Volunteer State. In something of a vindication for Tennessee residents claiming to spot the wily animal, there have been 10 confirmed sightings in Middle and West Tennessee – the first such confirmations since the early 1900s. With booming populations in the American West, and reports of cougars in other sections of Tennessee, the question arises: will mountain lions ever have a sustained population in Greene County?
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it is unlikely.
For one, the mountain lion-fever that permeated the state in 2015 and 2016 may have been overblown. This month, the TWRA’s Matthew Cameron said that only one, or perhaps two, mountain lions were responsible for the 10 confirmed sightings.
In other words, one or two big cats trekked in September 2015 from Obion County, in far West Tennessee near the Kentucky and Missouri borders, to Carroll County and Humphreys County and then to Wayne County a year later in 2016. There has not been a confirmed sighting in nearly four years, TWRA records show.
“A hunter shot one with a crossbow, which allowed us to send blood from the arrow and determine the bloodline is from the Black Hills of the Dakotas,” said Cameron, a reference to the isolated mountain range in the Great Plains. “This was expected due to a known population across the state line, but still a good distance from Tennessee, as the cat walks.”
When it comes to actual evidence, such as the trail camera images used to validate sightings in 2015 and 2016, there is none in northeast Tennessee, officials have maintained.
James McAfee, a retired Greene County TWRA officer, noted in several interviews with the newspaper his “never say never” mentality. But he never saw a mountain lion in the area.
“We get photos. But most aren’t verifiable,” he said in 2014. “Absolute evidence, I’ve never seen it. But that doesn’t mean that there can’t be an occasional passerby.”
Over the last quarter century, officials have conducted a range of investigations over big cats. More than 20 years ago, now retired TWRA Officer Marvin Reeves got a call that “some kind of large cat” killed a deer on National Forest land.
Paw tracks surrounded the kill. Claw marks indicated feline.
“We ultimately confirmed that a bobcat had killed that deer,” Reeves said in 2016. “It was really interesting, because it’s the only time I have seen anything like that. And it was an adult deer, not a fawn.”
Other investigations were not as exciting. In 2007, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Whispering Road after a caller told 911 dispatch that a mountain lion was in her yard. A reporter and photographer from The Greeneville Sun rushed to the scene, but officers determined the big cat wasn’t quite a cougar. It was a domestic cat – and a testament that not every reported sighting is authentic.
Predators that usually sport a weight between 150 and 200 pounds, mountain lions roamed southern Appalachia until hunters decimated the population in the early twentieth century. A TWRA report noted that “it is well documented that cougars travel hundreds of miles in search of new territory … the recent confirmed sightings in Tennessee could be a result of this range expansion and long exploratory treks by transient cougars.”
Still, don’t look for a booming population in East Tennessee.
“We don’t expect them to show back up in East Tennessee because there are no known populations near us where they would come from,” said Cameron. “There’s simply no evidence that these animals occur in East Tennessee.”