Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.