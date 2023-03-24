SHELBY, NC — Nancy Carolyn Jones Mauney, 87, joined her husband in heaven on Tuesday.
Born in Cleveland County Sept. 21, 1935, she was a daughter of Paul and McCalley Jones of Lattimore, North Carolina. She was married to Arthur Mauney Sr. for more than 51 years until he preceeded her in death in 2015.
She was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Shelby Convalescent Center and White Oak Manor for more than 20 years before her retirement.
She was a dedicated member of Westwood Heights Baptist Church.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and was happiest when her family was surrounding her. She loved gardening and working with flowers whenever she could.
She was preceded in heaven by her husband: Art; her parents: Paul and McCalley Jones; brothers: Wallace and Gail Jones; and two sisters: Agnes Jones and Shirley Willis.
Carolyn is survived by her sister: Peggy Hicks of Fallston; her two sons: Art Mauney Jr. and his wife, Robyn, and their children, Arthur III (Trace), Avery and his fiancée, Lauren Elgin, and Max and McCaulley, and Paul Mauney and his wife, Angie, of Greeneville, Tennessee, and their children, Christopher and Presley Mauney, Caleb Royster and his fiancée, Caroline Logan, and Mallory and Madison Royster; and many nephews and nieces that she loved very much.
Memorial Services will be Saturday starting with visitation from 11 a.m. until noon at Westwood Heights Baptist Church, 650 Dellinger Road, Shelby, North Carolina. The funeral service will follow at noon at the church and with the Rev. David Costner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights, Shelby, NC 28150.
Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service of Boiling Springs, North Carolina is honored to serve the Mauney Family.