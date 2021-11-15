Near-freezing temperatures Saturday morning didn’t stop approximately 40 runners from participating in the 5K on the Runway at the Greeneville Airport.
First place winner Morgan Leach may have been the bravest soul at the race, a fundraiser for the Civil Air Patrol Squadron TN 015.
Leach, a cross-country and track athlete at Greeneville High School, wore a traditional race outfit of short shorts and tank top that exposed his arms and legs to the bone-chilling cold.
Leach, 16, took the lead at the start and never looked back. He is a junior at GHS.
Like everyone else who either ran the race or looked on as passersby, he admitted after the race that he was cold.
Leach ran the 5K race in a time of 17 minutes and 57 seconds.
Phil Roberts, 58, finished second with a time of 18 minutes, 36 seconds.
The bundled-up Roberts said he had been competing in races for the previous 51 years of his life.
Roberts said two weeks prior to Saturday’s 5K, he eclipsed 180,000 race miles that he had run. He said the 5K at the airport was race number 1,412 in his life.
A handful of participants walked the course on Saturday, which took place on the runway at the airport. The runway was closed to air traffic for two hours so the race could take place.
The temperature was 37 degrees when the race began at about 10:30 a.m. An hour later, before everyone had finished the race, temperatures dropped to the point where those outside could see their breath in the air as they spoke.
Captain Bill Onkst, the retiring Civil Air Patrol squadron commander, said of the race after the first group of participants had finished, “This has been a successful event. We’re very happy.”
Preceding the race, Lt. Harrell Cobbs led the runners, family members, and friends gathered at the starting line with an invocation.
He then led the people in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Onkst said 50 people pre-registered for the fundraising race, including a sizable contingent of runners in the Christian youth running club, Powerful Runners. Several more registered just prior to the race.
Xavier Gourley, 11, a member of Powerful Runners, finished the race. His father said it was the first time his son had run in a race.
The Civil Air Patrol is an all-volunteer group that partners with the U.S. Air Force with a mission of supporting America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber power, according to Cobbs, a chaplain and public information officer for the squadron.
The squadron at the Greeneville Airport is not just limited to the Greeneville area, he said.
Cobbs said their area of coverage goes as far as north Georgia.
Their last search was for a plane that went down in the Smokies Mountains about two years ago.
Members of the local squadron are comprised of 22 senior members and 10 cadets. The cadets, both male and female, can be from ages 12-18, he said.
Cadets operate radios and handle other communications for the squadron, he explained. “We never put cadets in risky situations,” he said.
“The CAP predates the Air Force. We did missions in World War II and sank a German sub in the Atlantic with bombs,” Cobbs said.
The local squadron has air patrol and ground crews.
The CAP has nine aircraft distributed around the State of Tennessee, he said. The closest plane to the Greeneville squadron is in Morristown. The planes are Cessnas 172s and 173s, he stated.
The local squadron encourages members of the public to join its organization.
It meets Mondays at the Greeneville Airport from 6-8 p.m. They usually have some type of training for cadets at their meetings.
A person does not have to have a military background to become a member of the local squadron, Cobbs said.
The CAP is currently seeking pilots, senior members and youth. For information on joining the CAP go to CAP.GOV or contact the squadron commander, Onkst, at 423 470-3400.
Renee Bailey has been selected to be the next squadron commander, Onkst said.