Due to weather, Bays Mountain has moved Kids at Bays to Sunday, April 25. The park will still be open on Saturday with regular programming.
It's all about the kiddos, a release says.
Bring the whole clan for a series of events from 1-5 p.m. There will be big trucks in the parking lot for Kid‘s Touch-a-Truck, food trucks with tasty treats, games to play and door prizes to win.
All of the Bays Mountain wolves’ birthdays are in April and children are invited to help celebrate the wolf pack’s big day by making birthday “cards” from noon-1:30 p.m. Our naturalists will hide all these birthday presents while you listen to music by Gypsy Moon Coalition at 2:30 on the amphitheater’s stage. Then at 4 p.m., it’s party time for the pack. Stick around to watch them enjoy their birthday treats!
All Kids at Bays activities are free with park admission, and overflow parking will be available in the Eastman Recreation Area with shuttles up the mountain.