The Greene County Partnership and Discover Greeneville are urging participants to sign up for the Second Annual BRAGco Cycling Ride scheduled for this Sunday, May 21.
"This event promises to be a thrilling experience for cycling enthusiasts of all levels, featuring scenic routes of either 23, 40, or 68 miles," organizers say in a news release.
"After the ride, cyclists are encouraged to stop in for beer, food, festivities, and fun at the vibrant 28th Annual Iris Festival, happening in conjunction with the BRAGco Ride," the release adds.
"The BragCo Cycling Ride celebrates the sport, bringing together cycling enthusiasts from across the region to showcase their skills, test their endurance, and revel in the beauty of Greeneville, Tennessee's picturesque landscapes," the release continues.
Organizers note that the key highlights of the Second Annual BragCo Cycling Ride include:
• Diverse Cycling Routes: Participants can choose from a variety of routes (23, 40, or 68 miles) tailored to different skill levels, ranging from beginner-friendly to more advanced options. Riders will have the opportunity to explore scenic backroads, challenging climbs, and thrilling descents.
• Breathtaking Scenery: The BragCo Cycling Ride showcases the panoramic beauty of historic downtown Greeneville, the blue Appalachian Mountains, the wide Nolichuckey River, and the surrounding century farmland.
• Supportive Environment: BRAGco is dedicated to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all participants. Rest stops will be available along the routes, providing cyclists with refreshments and essential supplies. Friendly volunteers and expert staff will also be on hand to offer assistance throughout the ride via follow-vehicles and water/snack stations.
"We are thrilled to have the Second Annual BRAGco Cycling Ride and invite cycling enthusiasts to join us for this incredible adventure," said Alayna Smith, GCP's director of tourism.
"Greeneville's scenic landscapes offer the iconic backdrop for a legendary ride, and we can't wait to share this experience with passionate riders from near and far.," Smith continues. "Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or new to the sport, the BRAGco Cycling Ride promises a day of excitement, camaraderie, and breathtaking views."
Registration for the Second Annual BRAGco Cycling Ride will continue to be open through this weekend, until the morning of the ride this Sunday, and can be completed online at https://www.bikereg.com/bragco-cycling-event.
Early registration is encouraged, as the ride will have a quick start on Sunday morning.
Participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt, swag bag, ride patch, and access to post-ride festivities at the 28th Annual Iris Festival.
Sponsors of this year’s event include the title sponsor, Walters State Community College, as well as supporting sponsors: Ballad Health, Wheel Sports, Tri-Cities Road Club, Tusculum University, and the Greeneville Flyboys.
For more information about the Second Annual BragCo Cycling Ride, please visit https://www.discovergreenevilletn.com/bragco-cycling-ride or contact Discover Greeneville at alayna@greenecountypartnership.net or 423-440-9313.
For more information about the 28th Annual Iris Festival running in conjunction with the BRAGco, please visit https://www.discovergreenevilletn.com/irisfestival or contact the Greene County Partnership at info@greenecountypartnership.net or 423-638-4111.