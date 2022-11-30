Tusculum University is helping to brighten Christmas for Greene County children through the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank’s Angel Tree program.
Faculty, staff and students responded to a call to aid the program by picking up more than 100 cards with the names of children in need, a Tusculum University news release says.
“These Tusculum family members purchased the gifts individually or formed teams to acquire the items on each child’s list,” officials said in the release.
“The number of cards issued to faculty, staff and students was the most ever,” they added.
“We are thrilled so many children will experience the joy of Christmas with presents that might take care of some of their everyday needs but will also hopefully produce some fun for them,” said Dr. Shelby Ward, director of Tusculum’s Center for Civic Advancement, in the release. “This is a special time of year for children, and we welcome the opportunity to join others in the community to support them.”
Individuals and groups that participated in the Angel Tree program received information about each child’s clothing sizes and interests. Faculty, staff and students then headed to local stores and brought the items they purchased to Virginia Hall. The tradition at Tusculum is to fill as much of the Office of Admission’s lobby as possible.
The CCA and the Bonner Leader Program at Tusculum led this year’s initiative on campus and Dr. Troy Goodale, chair of the Social Sciences Department and professor of political science, provided valuable assistance.
“Civic engagement and demonstrating a caring Christian environment are two components of Tusculum University’s mission,” Goodale said. “They guide our actions every day and will continue to serve as a road map well into the future. Participating in the Angel Tree program aligns perfectly with these elements, and we are proud to marshal the necessary resources to bring a smile to children’s faces.”
For additional information about Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, call 423-638-1667.