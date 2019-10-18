U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks as Vice President Mike Pence listens during a news conference at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday. The U.S. and Turkey agreed to a five-day cease-fire in the Turks’ attacks on Kurdish fighters in northern Syria to allow the Kurds to withdraw to roughly 20 miles away from the Turkish border. The arrangement appeared to be a significant embrace of Turkey’s position in the weeklong conflict.