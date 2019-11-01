In this frame grab from an April 23, 2017, video provided by the U.S. Forest Service, is a gender reveal event in the Santa Rita Mountains foothills, more than 40 miles southeast of Tucson, Ariz. The explosion from the reveal ignited the 47,000-acre Sawmill Fire. Gender reveal parties with a blast of color, pink or blue, that were once considered private gatherings have become social media spectacles, sometimes with dangerous consequences.