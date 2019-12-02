NASHVILLE (AP) — Police say a motorist who fled the scene of a crash that killed two people on Thanksgiving later showed up at a police station.
Metropolitan Nashville Police say 26-year-old David G. Torres’ pickup truck collided with a car Thursday evening.
Police say in a news release that Torres showed up with an attorney Sunday at a police station but did not answer questions. Officers executed a search warrant for Torres’ DNA. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Police say the truck hit the passenger side of the car, sending it through a fence and into a tree.
Tennessee State University says the victims were 26-year-old Vybhav Gopisetty and 23-year-old Judy Stanley, both graduate students from India pursuing food science degrees.