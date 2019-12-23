In this Sept. 10 file photo, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee speaks during the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Regional Economic Forum, hosted by East Tennessee State University, in Johnson City. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Lee said he knew the most difficult decision he’d face as governor would be weighing the fate of an inmate’s life. His faith remains central to his views, he said, but he maintains that the death penalty is “appropriate for those most heinous of crimes.”