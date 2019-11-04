Demonstrators set fire to a rendition of the U.S. flag during a rally in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Monday. Reviving decades-old cries of “Death to America,” Iran on Monday marked the 40th anniversary of the 1979 student takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and the 444-day hostage crisis that followed as tensions remain high over the country’s collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.