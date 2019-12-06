Custodian of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, Francesco Patton holds a wooden relic believed to be from Jesus’ manger in the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Saturday. A tiny wooden relic believed to have been part of Jesus’ manger has returned to its permanent home in the biblical city of Bethlehem 1,400 years after it was sent to Rome as a gift to the pope.