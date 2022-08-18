Benefit Set Saturday To Aid Family Hit By Home Fire By LISA WARREN Lifestyles Editor Aug 18, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email John Brown, left, and John Price, who make up The Flying J’s, will perform at a benefit meal Saturday at the Glendale Community Center to aid the Haffcke family, whose home burned July 25. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A benefit meal is being held to aid a Greene County family impacted by a fire that completely destroyed their home.The fundraising event will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Glendale Community Center, 3451 Buckingham Road.A potato bar will be available, along with salad, dessert and drinks. Cost will be by donation only.Music for the event will be provided by the Flying J's.This will be an "afternoon of food and music for a good cause," event organizers say in a news release.All proceeds will be given to the Haffcke family whose house, located at 415 Fairfield Drive, was completely destroyed by a fire on July 25.The homeowners, Alan and Carla Haffcke, have two sons, Alex and Will.The family "lost everything" in the blaze, organizers added in the release.A Greene County Sheriff's Department report on the fire stated that the brick house was valued at $170,000.Three motorcycles stored in the garage were also destroyed in the blaze, along with an estimated $50,000 worth of tools, the report added.The benefit was organized by a group of concerned citizens who wanted to help the family, said one of the organizers, Susan Collins."They lost everything," Collins said, "Yes, they have some insurance, but that does not cover everything they lost," she added."They are still in shock. I just cannot imagine (what they are going through) so this is the least I can do," Collins said. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carla Haffcke Organizer Food Economics Finance Gastronomy Alan Will Alex News Release Benefit Susan Collins Fire Meal Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Longtime GCSD Employee, Constable Grady Wayne Kelton Passes Away Buffs Look To Build On Playoff Appearance Greeneville Police Seek Information On Hit-And-Run Incident Report: Greeneville Community Hospital Missing Some Quality And Satisfaction Baselines Greene-Carter County Jamboree Officially Concludes Preseason