The Blue Springs Historical Association will host the Blue Springs Decoration Day on Saturday, May 13.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Blue Springs Church & Cemetery, located at 920 Main St., in Mosheim.
BSHA board members will be on hand during the event to assist attendees in finding their ancestor’s gravesites and to show what restoration work has been completed at this historic place.
In addition to the decoration of graves at the historic cemetery, a free public program focusing on Appalachian Myths and Stereotypes, will be presented by Dr. Angela Keaton inside the church at 11 a.m. She is a professor of history at Tusculum University and a member of Blue Springs Historical Association’s board of directors.
APPALACHIAN HISTORY TALK
During her talk, entitled “What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachian History,” Keaton will “examine how these myths about the region became embedded in people’s minds,” a news release says.
“Her goal is for the audience to leave with a more nuanced understanding of Appalachia and its residents that goes beyond the stereotypes,” the release adds. “She also wants the audience to consider how distortions of history have negatively impacted perceptions of the region and the lives of contemporary Appalachians.”
The talk is free and open to the public.
Keaton earned a bachelor’s degree from Concord University in Athens, West Virginia; a master’s degree from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia; and a doctorate from the University of Tennessee. All of her degrees are in history.
Stories or pictures that anyone would like to share about the Blue Springs Church and Cemetery are welcome and will be added to the site’s historical records.
“Bring flowers to decorate your ancestor’s graves or to decorate graves that no longer get decorated,” officials add in the release.
Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery will be accepted at this time. Modern Woodmen has pledged to match up to $2,500.00 of funds raised. Proceeds will be used for the further restoration and upkeep of the historic church and cemetery.
“The Blue Springs Historical Association sincerely appreciates our individual contributors, volunteers and sponsors,” officials add in the release.
Work has been underway on the church for a number of years.
CHURCH RESTORATION WORK
Phase one of the church building restoration, which leveled the building and rebuilt the foundation, was completed in September 2021. This initial phase was completed thanks to donations and a matching grant from the Tennessee Historical Commission.
“Phase two is a work in progress,” officials say in the release. During phase one of restoration, the old porch steps crumbled and had to be removed and replaced. A new porch and steps have been built. Additionally, the balustrades and hand railings for the steps have been built and are ready to be put up, the release continues.
The historical association has received another matching grant from the Tennessee Historical Commission to enable the group to move ahead with plans for phase three of restoration.
During this phase, officials say the plan is to first, restore and reglaze the windows, then secondly restore the front door. The next steps will be to remove old paint, prime and repaint the church building on the outside and, finally, to restore and paint the steeple.
“This phase should be completed by September,” officials say.
Donations are needed in order to complete this work, officials add.
“It is our goal to raise $20,000 this spring and summer,” they say. “When all phases of the restoration are completed, the building will serve the community. It can be rented for events such as weddings, etc. and will be preserved for future generations to remember what happened at this historic place.”
The Blue Springs Historical Association will continue to have two educational events each year. Decoration Day is held each May, and Old Blue Springs Day is held in October to remember the Battle of Blue Springs fought during the Civil War in the community in 1863.
A mass grave containing the remains of Civil War soldiers is located in front of the cemetery. During the war, the church was used as a hospital to care for sick and injured soldiers.
“There are 32 confirmed Civil War veterans buried in the cemetery, along with veterans from the War of 1812 through the Vietnam War,” officials say. “All plots are full with no more room for burials.”
To further help raise funds for the church and cemetery, two history books written by Carolyn Gregg, historian, are for sale and available at Mosheim Town Hall and the Mosheim Public Library. The cost of the books are $20 each or, if mailed, $25 each. Additionally, the book “Some Things Close Home,” written by late Bob Hurley, a long-time Greeneville Sun columnist, is available for $10 (or $15, if mailed.)
These books along with Scott Carpenter photographs, Robert Whittenburg paintings and many other items are on display at the Mt. Pleasant Arts & Crafts, 589 Mt. Pleasant Rd. Call ahead at 423-620-3964 for store hours. All proceeds benefit Blue Springs Historical Association.
The Blue Springs Historical Association is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization and donations are tax deductible under IRS guidelines. Donations may be mailed to Blue Springs Historical Association, 330 Elmwood Rd., Midway, TN 37809.