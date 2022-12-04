Candy! Candy! Candy! Dec 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email These young fellows were working hard to bag some sweet treats during Sunday afternoon's Greeneville Christmas Parade. This photo was taken from The Greeneville Sun float. Sun Photo by Lisa Warren Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Aiken To Play Volleyball At Walters State Konieczny Signs With Maryville Soccer MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Lady Huskies Pull Away From Surgoinsville Frye Scores 1,000th Point, Buffs Drop Chiefs Report: Police Find 3D-Printed Gun, Meth After Traffic Stop