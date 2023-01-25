From left, are Fred Davis, Lori Ann Sparks, and Kevin Arredondo, the dance professionals who will be performing with the Central Ballet Theatre's production of "Genesis: The Promise Begins" this weekend at Tusculum University.
Central Ballet Theatre of Greeneville has announced that a deaf interpreter will be on hand to sign for hearing impaired attendees at Saturday's 2 p.m. performance of "Genesis: The Promise Begins."
The show is an original ballet based on the biblical book of Genesis.
Performances are being presented this weekend in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre at Tusculum University's Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium.
In addition to the Saturday matinee, other show times are set for Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. The 2 p.m. show on Saturday is the only performance where a deaf interpreter will be available for the audience.
The show's cast includes 104 performers, including three professional dancers: Fred Davis, Lori Ann Sparks and Kevin Arredondo. The youngest members of the cast are three years old while the oldest participant just turned 80, theater officials say.
General admission tickets to the show are $10 adults and $5 for students and senior adults.
Tickets are available at the General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company and The GreeneHouse or by calling 423-588-1215.