The Depot Street Farmers Market will reopen for the season Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Greene County Partnership parking lot at 115 Academy St. and will continue every Saturday (except during the Iris Festival) through October.
Some of the returning vendors are Hope Farms, with fresh salad greens; Brinks Apiary, with honey and honey byproducts; Summerfield Herb Farm, with herbs and other plants; Bob the Baker, with sourdough breads and carrot cake muffins; Goldman View Acres, with an assortment of jams, seasoned salts, flavored sugars and infused vinegars; and The Blessed Bee, with teas.
Some of the new vendors include Wolf Haven Farms, selling produce and kale chips; Two Moons Market Garden, with produce; and Sugars by Shelby, selling an assortment of cookies.
The online market will continue throughout the season with pickup at the market, according to a news release. For more information call Mary Goldman at 423-342-7006 or Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621 or go to http://www.depotstreetfamersmarket.com.