Following federal guidance released from the FDA and the CDC Tuesday morning, East Tennessee State University Health is canceling its Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
All patients who had appointments will be notified via text messaging and are encouraged to schedule vaccines at alternative vaccine sites that are offering either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, a press release from ETSU said.
Information on where to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is available at www.vaccinefinder.org.
To schedule an appointment to receive a Pfizer vaccine from Ballad, go to https://www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease#schedule. Ballad currently has sites in Elizabethton, Kingsport and Abingdon.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccine site operated by the local health department, as well as information for other area health department sites, can be found at https://vaccinate.tn.gov.
“We encourage all of our patients who were scheduled to get the vaccine with us to find an alternate location, as ETSU Health is currently awaiting further findings from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP),” said Dr. Leigh Johnson, director of ETSU Health’s COVID-19 response.
According to a statement from the FDA, while adverse events to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been rare, the ACIP will meet on Wednesday, April 14, to further review the cases and their potential significance. The FDA also advises that patients who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
For additional updates from ETSU Health as they become available, visit ETSUHealth.org.