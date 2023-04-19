Free Meals Available Thursday At Jacob's Well Apr 19, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jacob’s Well will be serving a hot meal to all people in the community in the Appalachian Helping Hands cafeteria on Thursday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. until noon.There will be meals available for eating in and also carry outs.The address is 3205 St. James Road.The Appalachian Helping Hands building will also be open for clothing and accessories. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Restaurant Industry Food Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Frye, Little, Roderick, Smith Make College Choices Billy Walters Recognized For L.E.A.D. Program Excellence Cases Of 3 Juveniles Charged In Homicide Moved To Adult Court SGHS Budding Business Leaders Win State Awards S. Irish And W. McKee Intersection To Become 4-Way Stop