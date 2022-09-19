Hazzard Fest will return to the Greene County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24.
The “Dukes of Hazzard”-themed festival will feature appearances from cast members of the show, along with other special guest celebrities, as well as concerts, comedy, wrestling, a car show, and much more, event organizers say in a news release.
‘DUKES’ CAST MEMBERS
Tom Wopat and Catherine Bach, who portrayed Luke and Daisy Duke on the hit TV series will be on-hand for this year’s Hazzard Fest. (John Schneider, who portrayed Bo Duke, was originally scheduled to attend this year’s festival, but had to cancel, organizers say.)
Joining Wopat and Bach will be another cast member of the show, Rick Hurst, who portrayed Deputy Cletus Hogg.
The news release notes that the festival will also feature appearances by one of the “Dukes” original stuntmen, Angelo Lamonea, lead car builder Tom Sarmento and Kay Kimler.
CONCERTS
Concerts and musical performances will also be part of Hazzard Fest.
On Friday night, awarding-winning bluegrass artists Rhonda Vincent & The Rage will headline the show. Other Friday night performers will include Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers, Monroeville and Alex Miller.
On Saturday night, country superstar Joe Nichols will be the featured act. Other Saturday performers will include Whey Jennings (grandson of the late Waylon Jennings,) Cledus T. Judd, Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, Avery Roberson, Jeff Anderson & The Honky Tonk and Alex Miller.
OTHER CELEBRITIES
Also scheduled to appear are a number of guests from other classic and reality TV shows, including:
• Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis and Ralph Carter, who portrayed the siblings on “Good Times”;
• Richard Karn and Debbe Duning, from “Home Improvement”;
• Ryan Hurst and Mark Boone Jr., from “Sons of Anarchy”;
• Greg Evigan, of “BJ and the Bear”;
• Duane “Dog” Chapman, of “Dog the Bounty Hunter”;
• Ernie “Turtleman” Brown Jr., of “Call of the Wildman”;