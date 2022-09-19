Hazzard Fest will return to the Greene County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24.
The “Dukes of Hazzard” celebratory festival will feature appearances from cast members of the show, along with other special guest celebrities doing meet-and-greets, as well as concerts, comedy, wrestling, a car show, and much more, event organizers say in a news release.
‘DUKES’ CAST MEMBERS
Tom Wopat and Catherine Bach, who portrayed Luke and Daisy Duke on the hit TV series will be on-hand for this year’s Hazzard Fest. (John Schneider, who portrayed Bo Duke, was originally scheduled to attend this year’s festival, but had to cancel, organizers say.)
Joining Wopat and Bach will be another cast member of the show, Rick Hurst, who portrayed Deputy Cletus Hogg.
The news release notes that the festival will also feature appearances by one of the “Dukes” original stuntmen, Angelo Lamonea, lead car builder Tom Sarmento and Kay Kimler.
OTHER CELEBRITIES
Also scheduled to appear are a number of guests from other classic and reality TV shows, including:
• Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis and Ralph Carter, who portrayed the siblings on “Good Times”;
• Richard Karn and Debbe Duning, from “Home Improvement”;
• Ryan Hurst and Mark Boone Jr., from “Sons of Anarchy”;
• Michael Irby, of “Mayans MC”;
• Greg Evigan, of “BJ and the Bear”;
• Allan Kayser, of “Mama’s Family”;
• Gregg Binkley, of “My Name Is Earl”;
• Duane “Dog” Chapman, of “Dog the Bounty Hunter”;
• Ernie “Turtleman” Brown Jr., of “Call of the Wildman”;
• Ron and Amy Shirley, of “Lizard Lick Towing”;
• Huckleberry, Buck and Wild Bill, of “Mountain Monsters”;
• C.J. Graham, who portrayed Jason Voorhees in “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives”;
• W.F. Bell and Jeremy Ambler, of “The Walking Dead,” and
• WWE Hall of Famers Jimmy Valiant and “The Rock ‘N Roll Express” tag-team duo Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson.
A number of other guest celebrities, wrestlers and other reality show participants are also scheduled to be on hand for the event, organizers say.
CONCERTS
Concerts and musical performances are scheduled by a number of country music and bluegrass performers.
On Friday night, the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, will headline the show. Other Friday night performers will include Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers, Monroeville and Alex Miller.
On Saturday night, country superstar Joe Nichols will be the featured act. Other Saturday performers will include Whey Jennings (grandson of the late Waylon Jennings,) Cledus T. Judd, Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, Avery Roberson, Jeff Anderson & The Honky Tonk and Alex Miller.
A complete entertainment lineup and list of performers is located at HazzardFest.com.
ADMISSION PRICES
General admission tickets for Hazzard Fest are $30 a day for adults or $50 for a two-day general admission ticket. Kids 10 and under will be admitted free this year.
VIP passes are also available for $150.
Food and vendors will be available on-site.
A limited number of tickets remain available for online purchase at https://hazzardfest.com/tickets.