The Johnson family’s parlor is shown in this 2020 file photo from a Holiday Open House. This year's open house will be held this Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The home of Pres. Andrew Johnson will be open for tours this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The staff of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site will host the annual free Holiday Open House at the historic Andrew Johnson Homestead this Friday evening, Dec. 2.
The public is invited to attend this drop-in event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the home of Pres. Andrew Johnson, 209 South Main Street.
It is being held in conjunction with the Christmas in Downtown events in Greeneville.
"Jump-start your holiday season with a visit to your national park," park officials say in a news release. "The Andrew Johnson Homestead will be decorated in authentic Victorian Holiday décor" for the event.
"This year, staff will be offering three short interpretive talks for attendees around a toasty campfire," the release adds.
Beginning at 6 p.m., staff will present “Johnson and the Origins of the Homestead Act,” followed at 6:30 pm by “Why Andy for Vice President?”
At 7:15 p.m., the Asbury Children’s’ Choir will perform, followed by another short interpretive talk on “The Women of the Andrew Johnson’s Life.”
Light refreshments and hot cider will be provided by the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association while supplies last.
Kids are invited to make their own special Christmas decoration at the kid’s crafts table.
"Come visit the home of our 17th President on a beautiful Friday evening in December," officials say.
"This year’s event, made possible with support from the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, will take you back in time for cheerful Victorian-era holiday," they add. "You won’t want to miss it."