CORRECTION Incorrect Date Listed For Pancake Breakfast Nov 30, 2022 1 hr ago

An incorrect date was published in Tuesday's Community Announcements for a Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast. The event is not scheduled this Saturday. It was held on an earlier date.

Tags Knight Date Community Event Announcement