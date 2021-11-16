Four catalytic converters were stolen between Friday and Monday morning from U-Haul vans and trucks parked in the lot of Beamer’s Floors and More, 4185 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Security video will be made available for review by officers. The catalytic converters have a combined value of $2,000.
Raul R. Laws, 46, of 1468 White Sands Road, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-3rd offense, violation of the implied consent law, possession of a Schedule II drug and driving on a revoked license. Witnesses said that Laws was seen driving into a field about 1:25 a.m. Saturday from the parking lot of the Roadhouse Bar & Grill on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap.Laws appeared intoxicated when speaking with one of the witnesses, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Laws drove away on Speedway Lane. Deputies found Laws in his car in the middle of the road. He allegedly drove around a patrol car through the back parking lot of Lee’s Market, nearly hitting a utility pole. A traffic stop was conducted as Laws pulled up to fuel pumps. Deputies smelled alcohol coming from Laws’ car. An open beer can was in a cup holder. Laws told deputies he had drank two beers. Laws said he had a medical disability but attempted field sobriety tests. He allegedly refused to take a breath test or allow a blood draw. A pill bottle containing white pills was found on Laws after he was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, the report said. A records check showed Laws’ driver’s license was revoked. Laws was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Kendrick R. Estepp, 27, of 142 Fox Road, was charged Saturday night by sheriff’s deputies with assault and aggravated burglary. Sheriff’s deputies responded about 8:40 p.m. Saturday to an assault in progress in the 200 block of Fox Road. The alleged victim told deputies that Estepp was fighting with another man and then walked onto the victims’ property. Estepp was told to leave and drove away, but then returned, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Estepp allegedly kicked in the front door of the house and shoved and pushed the occupants. One of the occupants was struck in the jaw, causing a minor abrasion. A cellphone video of the incident was viewed by deputies, who determined Estepp entered the house without consent “by way of force” and caused bodily injury to an occupant, the report said. While looking for Estepp, “a loud commotion” was heard. Logan S. Hale was in the yard where the alleged assault occurred causing a disturbance, the report said. Hale was allegedly intoxicated and combative and was placed in handcuffs and leg restraints. Hale was placed in a patrol vehicle and began “to beat his head on the window of the cruiser” and did not comply with orders to stop, the report said. Pepper spray was used to “modify his behavior,” the report said. Hale, 22, of 1001 Kiser Blvd., was charged with public intoxication. Estepp and Hale were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Billy R. Hawkins, 23, of 1460 Marvin Road, Mosheim, was charged about 4:30 a.m. Sunday with domestic assault by sheriff’s deputies. Two alleged victims told deputies that Hawkins had been drinking and became verbally aggressive with one of them before getting on top of him on a couch and strangling him, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The other alleged victim attempted to get Hawkins off the man and was shoved to the floor, the report said. Hawkins was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A motorcycle was stolen between Saturday night and Sunday from a pickup truck in the 5400 block of Mt. Carmel Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The victim said he put the motorcycle on the truck Saturday night and it was gone the next morning. The 2005 Yamaha motorcycle is valued at $4,000.
A tool set, table saw, jewelry and other possessions were stolen between Oct. 10 and Thursday from a house in the 1800 block of Rheatown Road, sheriff’s Sgt. John Stills said in a report. The house was entered by breaking glass in a back door window. The house had been ransacked. The burglary was reported Saturday. The value of stolen possessions exceeds $1,000.